PM Shehbaz to leave for 3-day visit to Turkey tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey for three-day visit.

The visit was part of a series of visits for renewal of bilateral relations with Pakistan's traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries, Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, the minister said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

She said that Pak-Turkish business Council will hold meetings with Turkish investors and businessmen.

The prime minister, she said, will pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during his visit.

Accompanied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister will issue a commemorative plaque on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, said the minister.

She said that President Erdogan will host a dinner in the honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.