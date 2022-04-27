PM Shehbaz to lewve for three-day visit to Saudi Arabia

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Thursday on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad after assuming Office earlier this month.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said the bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.