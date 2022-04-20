UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz To Meet President Alvi: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:57 PM

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

The PM's meeting aimed at bringing the toxic politics back to normal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would call on President Arif Alvi at president today after 2pm, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that PM Shehbaz would discuss the appointment of governors for all four provinces and the summary to remove Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema.

The meeting is aimed at bringing the toxic politics back to normalcy.

However, there is no confirmation yet from the president house.

The politics have turned much toxic after the united opposition removed Imran Khan through a no-confidence- motion.

On Tuesday, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the National Security. It was the first meeting of Army Chief with Shehbaz Sharif since he became prime minister.

