PM Shehbaz to overcome all challenges confronting country: SAPM Nawabzada Iftikhar

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nawabzada Iftikhar Ali Khan on Monday said that PDM government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif had successfully saved the country from the default threat adding that it would also overcome all other challenges with its concerted efforts.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally of supporters who accorded him warm welcome on his maiden visit to hometown, Khangarh, after assuming charge of his new assignment as SAPM.

Hundreds of PPP supporters on motorcycles and cars showered rose petals on his arrival.

Nawabzada said PTI government left the country in enormous problems adding that the incumbent government had to deal with the worsening economy, which it did prudently.

He said erroneous policies of previous PTI government had caused price hike, however the present government was taking practical steps to overcome these problems.

The SAPM said government and aid agencies rescued people from the flood hit areas and now focusing on the second phase of rehabilitation utilizing all available resources.