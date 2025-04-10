PM Shehbaz To Pay A Two-day Belarus Visit On Apr 10-11
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, other Federal ministers, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and senior officials.
This visit follows President Lukashenko’s important visit to Pakistan in November 2024.
During his stay, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.
Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025- have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.
The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
