PM Shehbaz To Represent Pakistan At D-8 Summit In Egypt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will also attend 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Egypt from Wednesday to Friday to participate in the Eleventh Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo.

According to Foreign Office, preceding the Summit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

The Prime Minister will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8, underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity, and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism.

The Prime Minister will underline Pakistan’s incentives for youth empowerment and financial development.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the Special Session of D8 on the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the middle East.

He will underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders.

