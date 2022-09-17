PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khawaja Asif says invitation has been extended by the Chinese President to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jingping.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said the invitation was extended by the Chinese President to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO meeting.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited the Prime Minister to visit Moscow and this visit will also take place.

The Defence Minister said the Chinese President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recognized him as an efficient and pragmatic leader, and expressed the commitment to vigorously take forward the CPEC project.

He said Xi Jinping described Pakistan as an all-weather strategic friend.

Khawaja Asif said the Russian President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appreciated Pakistan's position on Ukraine. He said Russia has shown willingness to export wheat and gas to Pakistan.

The Defence Minister said the SCO members have expressed readiness to support and cooperate with Pakistan faced with the unprecedented floods.