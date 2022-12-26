PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several development projects for South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Dera Ismail Khan Division.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will visit Dera Ismail Khan today (Monday).

The Prime Minister will also address an event in this regard.