PM Shehbaz To Visit Dera Ismail Khan Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2022 | 11:06 AM

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several development projects for South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Dera Ismail Khan Division.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will visit Dera Ismail Khan today (Monday).

The Prime Minister will also address an event in this regard.

