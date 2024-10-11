PM Shehbaz To Visit Quetta, Says Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta, says governor Balochistan governor, Sheikh on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called and expressed deep grief over the Duki tragedy.
The Prime Minister is expected to visit Quetta in the next two to three days to personally console the families of the slain workers, he said while addressing a press conference at Governor House Quetta.
Provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Buledi, advisors Raheela Hameed Durrani, Meena Majeed, and Naseem Al-Rahman, accompanied the governor.
Governor Mandokhail expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of laborers in Duki, describing it as a heartbreaking incident.
He said, "Balochistan mourns the death of these innocent workers today. Each laborer is usually the sole breadwinner for their entire family.
The terrorists mercilessly martyred breadwinners of these families."
The governor questioned, "How can those who demand freedom achieve it by killing innocent workers" He further remarked that terrorists had previously targeted individuals from Punjab and now they have started killing Pashtuns. A stern action would be taken against terrorism, he added.
On this occasion, Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned the incident, emphasizing that the terrorists who brutally murdered 20 laborers are not human but beasts. "No amount of condemnation is enough for this heinous act," he said. He also accused India of fueling terrorism in Pakistan and reiterated that terrorism has no connection to any religion, nation, or humanity.
Governor Mandokhail, along with the provincial ministers, offered prayers for the souls of the deceased workers during the press conference.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
750 million Mirpur-AJK DHQ hospital gigantic uplift project gets close to completion1 minute ago
-
PM reviews SCO Summit preparations1 minute ago
-
Fine imposes on various food outlets in Mirpur1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s stability will not be compromised by political ambitions: Defence Minister2 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs officers to ensure 100 % tax recovery11 minutes ago
-
Human Trafficking: FIA arrests three individuals12 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Malik31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas: PMD31 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits venue of Aman Jirga, takes stock of arrangements31 minutes ago
-
IHC orders PTI leader's meeting with sister after jail ban is lifted31 minutes ago
-
Law minister clarifies clarifies judicial commission's power in proposed constitutional amendments31 minutes ago
-
Three dead, Six injured in separate incidents in Attock31 minutes ago