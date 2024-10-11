Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Visit Quetta, Says Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta, says governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta, says governor Balochistan governor, Sheikh on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called and expressed deep grief over the Duki tragedy.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Quetta in the next two to three days to personally console the families of the slain workers, he said while addressing a press conference at Governor House Quetta.

Provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Buledi, advisors Raheela Hameed Durrani, Meena Majeed, and Naseem Al-Rahman, accompanied the governor.

Governor Mandokhail expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of laborers in Duki, describing it as a heartbreaking incident.

He said, "Balochistan mourns the death of these innocent workers today. Each laborer is usually the sole breadwinner for their entire family.

The terrorists mercilessly martyred breadwinners of these families."

The governor questioned, "How can those who demand freedom achieve it by killing innocent workers" He further remarked that terrorists had previously targeted individuals from Punjab and now they have started killing Pashtuns. A stern action would be taken against terrorism, he added.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned the incident, emphasizing that the terrorists who brutally murdered 20 laborers are not human but beasts. "No amount of condemnation is enough for this heinous act," he said. He also accused India of fueling terrorism in Pakistan and reiterated that terrorism has no connection to any religion, nation, or humanity.

Governor Mandokhail, along with the provincial ministers, offered prayers for the souls of the deceased workers during the press conference.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Governor Condemnation Punjab Visit Family From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

6 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

7 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan