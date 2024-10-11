QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta, says governor Balochistan governor, Sheikh on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called and expressed deep grief over the Duki tragedy.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Quetta in the next two to three days to personally console the families of the slain workers, he said while addressing a press conference at Governor House Quetta.

Provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Zahoor Buledi, advisors Raheela Hameed Durrani, Meena Majeed, and Naseem Al-Rahman, accompanied the governor.

Governor Mandokhail expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of laborers in Duki, describing it as a heartbreaking incident.

He said, "Balochistan mourns the death of these innocent workers today. Each laborer is usually the sole breadwinner for their entire family.

The terrorists mercilessly martyred breadwinners of these families."

The governor questioned, "How can those who demand freedom achieve it by killing innocent workers" He further remarked that terrorists had previously targeted individuals from Punjab and now they have started killing Pashtuns. A stern action would be taken against terrorism, he added.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned the incident, emphasizing that the terrorists who brutally murdered 20 laborers are not human but beasts. "No amount of condemnation is enough for this heinous act," he said. He also accused India of fueling terrorism in Pakistan and reiterated that terrorism has no connection to any religion, nation, or humanity.

Governor Mandokhail, along with the provincial ministers, offered prayers for the souls of the deceased workers during the press conference.

APP/ask.