Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Visit Saudi Arabia On Oct 29-30 To Attend FII Moot

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 29-30 to attend FII moot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), being held in Riyadh from October 29 to 30.

The prime minister will be accompanied by key cabinet ministers, according to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

This year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

The two sides will discuss economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains.

The prime minister is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Education Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October From Cabinet

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

1 hour ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

3 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan