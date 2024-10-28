PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 29-30 to attend FII moot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), being held in Riyadh from October 29 to 30.

The prime minister will be accompanied by key cabinet ministers, according to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

This year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

The two sides will discuss economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains.

The prime minister is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the conference.