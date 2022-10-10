UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz To Visit Thar Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 10:47 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Thar on Monday on a one-day visit.

He will be given a detailed briefing on Thar coal project.

The Prime Minister will meet the women dumper drivers working in Thar coal project.

Apart from this, he will also visit the control room of Thar Energy Limited, attend the inauguration ceremony of Phase-II of Thar Coal Mines as a special guest and also address the ceremony.

