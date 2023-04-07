PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule of law

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and join hands for a prosperous future of the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of lawyers complex in Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the country is facing a plethora of daunting challenges and no one can overcome these single handedly.

Commending the contribution of lawyer community in the country, the Prime Minister said lawyers have rendered countless sacrifices for upholding the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government is committed to facilitate lawyer community.

He said 1.8 billion rupees will be spent on this lawyers complex which will be completed within a year.

He said more than 3500 lawyers will be provided chambers in the complex that includes a library, waiting lounge, dispensary, sports and other facilities.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the coalition government is a lawyer friendly government which has always kept the welfare of lawyers among its topmost priorities.