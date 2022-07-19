UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Urges ECP To Announce Verdict In Foreign Funding Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:37 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the "long-delayed" judgment on the PTI "foreign funding" case.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan was given free pass despite that he attacked the state institution.

He stated that impunity and relaxation given to Imran Khan damaged the country.

His demand cane after PTI won by-election of Punjab on Sunday.

The PTI secured victory on 15 seats while PML-N won four seats and an independent candidate also stood winner during by-polls on 20 seats of the provincial assembly.

The verdict on PTI's funding case was reserved on June 21.

Former PTI leader Akbar S Babar had filed the petition in ECP against PTI and alleged that it recieved foreign funds.

ECP concluded the case after seven years of trial, which started in 2014, when Babar filed it.

During the proceedings, the financial expert submitted that audit principles and standards were ignored in PTI's funds. He stated that the donors were not third parties but companies created by the party leadership.

Babar argued before the commission and said that it was the first time in history that a political party was giving details for its funding sources to the ECP.

He stated that every political party should be answerable before the Commission.

