PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Israel is engaged in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, stated that merely condemning the atrocities in Gaza is not enough; this brutality must be halted immediately.

PM Shehbaz began his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly with a verse from Holy Quran and strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine. He stated that Israel is engaged in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Prime Minister remarked that today, we face extremely dangerous global challenges. On one side, there is the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israel in Gaza, and on the other, a dangerous conflict is unfolding in Ukraine. Meanwhile, devastating conflicts in Africa and Asia, rising geopolitical tensions, terrorism, rapidly increasing poverty, the growing impact of climate change, and the burden of heavy debt have brought the world into a new Cold War.

He expressed that he stands before the assembly to share the sorrow and pain of the Pakistani people regarding the plight of the people of Gaza. “Our hearts weep tears of blood over the ongoing atrocities on Palestinians. A tragedy is unfolding in the Holy Land that has shaken humanity,” he said.

He posed the question, “Can we remain silent as human beings in the face of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, where children are buried under the rubble of their destroyed homes? Can we turn a blind eye to the mothers burying the lifeless bodies of their children?”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the atrocities in Gaza are not merely a conflict; they are a systematic killing and genocide of innocent people. “Not only are the hands of the oppressors stained with the blood of Gaza’s children, but also those who remain silent and are Israel’s partners in this oppression.”

Shehbaz Sharif declared that ignoring these matters would signify the end of humanity within us. Merely condemning the atrocities in Gaza is not enough; we must act to stop this bloodshed. He reminded the assembly that the blood and sacrifices of innocent Palestinians will not be in vain.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for working towards lasting peace through a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, based on the pre-1967 borders.

He called for the recognition of a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He also stressed the immediate necessity of recognizing Palestine as a permanent member of the United Nations.

He pointed out that Israel has been relentlessly bombing Lebanon for the past few days, resulting in the martyrdom of 500 people, including women and children.

He said that Israel’s continued aggression is a direct consequence of the failure to implement UN resolutions, pushing the entire middle East toward war with severe consequences.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan condemns Israel’s ongoing atrocities and brutality in Gaza. He expressed disappointment that while the tragic events in Gaza have shaken humanity, global powers remain silent or limit themselves to mere condemnation.

He assured that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the Palestinians, and Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and humanitarian support for Palestine. He called for the recognition of Palestine as a permanent member of the United Nations, adding that the failure to implement UN resolutions has heightened risks in the Middle East and given Israel a free hand to escalate its aggression.

The Prime Minister further compared the situation in Kashmir to Palestine, highlighting that the people of occupied Kashmir are also fighting for their right to self-determination.

He reminded the assembly that the Kashmir issue remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, with resolutions affirming the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned the ongoing human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir, where the people have adopted the struggle of Burhan Wani.

He declared that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir’s fight for self-determination and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for friendly relations with neighboring countries. However, he stressed that India must reverse its August 5, 2019, actions and grant Kashmiris their rightful due to normalize relations.

The PM condemned India’s attempts to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir by settling non-locals in the region.

Despite Indian oppression, the people of Kashmir continue to carry forward Burhan Wani’s ideology, he added, warning that India’s aggressive ambitions threaten regional peace. Unfortunately, India has not responded to Pakistan’s positive proposals.

The PM firmly stated that if India engages in any misadventure, Pakistan would respond forcefully and decisively.

For peace to prevail in the region, he said, India must reverse its unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif reminded the UN assembly of Pakistan’s heavy sacrifices in the war against terrorism, where brave soldiers, children and citizens have been martyred in the fight against this scourge. He vowed that the malicious objectives of extremist groups like the Khawarij would be defeated at all costs.

He also emphasized that Pakistan is working with the international community to eradicate all forms of terrorism, ensuring peace and security through Azm-e-Istehkam. He urged the Afghan interim government to dismantle terrorist groups operating on its soil and prevent its land from being used for terrorism.