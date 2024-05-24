PM Shehbaz Visit To UAE To Yield Fruitful Results: Ambassador
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 07:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Friday said that Prime Minister (PM)Shehbaz Sharif's much-anticipated and comprehensive visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was highly successful which would eventually bring about extensive positive results within the next few months.
In his exclusive talk with PTV news, he said that the visit will yield positive results not only in terms of economic and other cooperation but also in terms of forging alliances and friendship. He said that the Saudi “believes in the economic potential of Pakistan” including its demography, location and natural resources, adding, the UAE will be "moving ahead significantly" to invest in projects in Pakistan.
He further mentioned that the UAE's priority is to invest and cooperate with Pakistan in the agriculture, information technology and energy sectors which will bring new employment opportunities for youth.
He said that Pakistan is keen to enhance ties with the United Arab Emirates in all sectors, especially in the IT sector and tourist sectors, adding, Pakistan has a potential tourism industry which can attract the UAE population and residents living there from other countries.“
The government of Pakistan will play every possible role in bringing together businessmen and Industry cooperation
of both countries, he assured.
He mentioned that the emirate has allocated “$10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan, adding, the PM discussed bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and defence sectors.
Ambassador also said that United Arab Emirates will develop renewable energy projects in Pakistan, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged more companies to exploit the country’s potential in the alternative energy sector.
