PM Shehbaz Visits Abdul Ghaffar Dogar's Residence, Condoles On His Wife's Death

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday visited residence of Prime Minister Special Assistant, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his wife.

He offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rahman, State Minister for Interior Abdur Rahman Khan Kanju, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, SAPM Ata Tarar, and others.

