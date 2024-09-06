ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of former Federal minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan to condole the death of his sister.

Expressing his deep grief, the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss,

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.