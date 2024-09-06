PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prays for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of former Federal Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on the passing of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s sister and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

It was the first visit at Chaudhry's residence after he left the party.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in the hereafter and for patience for the bereaved family.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, also accompanied the Prime Minister.