BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Heyder Aliyev here and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Later, the prime minister will pay a visit to the martyrs monument.

He will also meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later, talk to the media. A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

At the invitation of president Ilham Aliyev, PM Shehbaz is on his two-day official visit to Baku.