UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Visits Mausoleum Of National Leader Of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev In Baku

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2023 | 12:55 PM

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Baku  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pays glowing tribute to the services of the Azri national leader and laid floral wreath on the mausoleum.

BAKU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the mausoleum of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev in Baku on Thursday.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to the services of the Azri national leader and laid floral wreath on the mausoleum.

According to the Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Baku on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, will meet President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

Both leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

Before his departure to Baku, the Prime Minister in a tweet said besides expediting early finalisation of Preferential Trade Agreement, he will hold important talks with Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of cooperation in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Baku Azerbaijan Media Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

7 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

56 minutes ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.