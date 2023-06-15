PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Baku  

, ,

BAKU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the mausoleum of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev in Baku on Thursday.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to the services of the Azri national leader and laid floral wreath on the mausoleum.

According to the Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Baku on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, will meet President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

Both leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

Before his departure to Baku, the Prime Minister in a tweet said besides expediting early finalisation of Preferential Trade Agreement, he will hold important talks with Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of cooperation in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors.