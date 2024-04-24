PM Shehbaz visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays homage to father of nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and offered Fateha.

This is the first visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the Mazar-e-Quaid after he took the oath for the second term as the prime minister on March 4, 2024.

The prime minister laid a wreath at the mausoleum and also penned his comments in the visitors’ book.In his remarks, the prime minister said he was there to pay tribute to the great Quaid for his great struggle to create a separate homeland and show his respects to him.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Professional Training and education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with youth paid rich tributes to the founding fathers of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister took an oath from the youth who performed prominently at Mazar-e-Quaid to serve Pakistan and play their role in the development of the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived on a day long visit to Karachi and was received by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Karachi Airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Governor Sindh, Chief Minister and the business community leaders during his Karachi visit.