Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Vows To Make Pakistan Polio-free Through Collective Efforts

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PM Shehbaz vows to make Pakistan polio-free through collective efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to making Pakistan polio-free, stating that with collective efforts, the disease will be completely eradicated and prevented from re-emerging in the future, ensuring a healthier future for the nation's children.

Speaking at the ceremony after launching the 7-day polio eradication campaign, the prime minister stressed that a unified approach and collaborative efforts are crucial to successfully tackling the polio challenge and achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

At the ceremony, the prime minister extended a warm welcome to the attendees and expressed his appreciation for the outstanding collaboration and tireless efforts of Federal and provincial government staff, foot soldiers, and security officers, who have worked together seamlessly to drive the polio eradication campaign forward.

The prime minister voiced his confidence that by working together with provincial chief ministers, chief secretaries, health ministers, and health secretaries, the government will successfully eliminate polio, paving the way for a polio-free future and eradicating this preventable disease in the years to come.

The prime minister assured that the polio eradication campaign is in capable hands, being led by expert teams, and expressed optimism that the federal government's joint efforts with the provinces will ultimately lead to the disease's eradication.

He further pledged that once polio is eliminated, the government will ensure it never returns, providing a safer future for generations to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Polio Lead Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

19 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

19 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

19 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

20 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

20 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

20 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

20 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

20 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

20 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan