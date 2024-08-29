Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Vows Unwavering Resolve To Root Out Terrorism From Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM Shehbaz vows unwavering resolve to root out terrorism from country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed the unwavering resolve of the government to root out the menace of terrorism with collective efforts.

"The entire nation is grieved by the recent tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. Khwarij who shed the blood of innocent people will be crushed through joint efforts of the nation and the valiant forces of Pakistan," he said while addressing a high-level Apex Committee meeting here at CM Secretariat, Quetta.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Corps Commander Balochistan, and other armed and civilian officials were in attendance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious lives caused by the terrorist incident in Balochistan on August 26 as saying. "It was an extremely tragic and barbaric incident that caused a wave of grief across Pakistan.

"The entire nation is saddened by this horrific incident, but we make it clear that with, determination, and unwavering resolve, we will eliminate terrorism in Balochistan.

Balochistan is an important and beautiful province of Pakistan, and all obstacles in its path to development and prosperity will be removed for good.

The Prime Minister hinted at the involvement of foreign elements and said the Khawarij planned terrorism in Pakistan and shed the blood of innocent Pakistanis, including law enforcement agencies.

He, however, reiterated the government's determination to crush those involved in the ghastly bloodshed. The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain. he added.

Expressing his great trust in the professional capabilities of the armed and civilian forces, he said under the guidance of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and with full cooperation from the federal government and the leadership of Balochistan, the terrorism will be rooted out.

"Sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland and the innocent civilians will not go to waste, the PM further remarked.

