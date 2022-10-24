PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying an official visit to Riyadh on Monday on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

During his stay in Riyadh, the Prime Minister would hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

The Prime Minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.