PM Shehbaz winds up two-day Turkiye visit

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday departed for Pakistan after concluding his two-day visit to Turkiye.

Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler, President of the Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, senior officials of the Turkish government and Pakistani diplomats saw the prime minister and his delegation off at the Ankara airport.

During the visit, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Erdogan and discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as the regional and international matters.

They showed satisfaction on the trajectory of the multifaceted collaboration and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic partnership, fostering peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.