UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Working Tirelessly For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims, Says Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM

PM Shehbaz working tirelessly for rehabilitation of flood victims, says governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly for the rehabilitation of flood victims by taking all institutions on board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly for the rehabilitation of flood victims by taking all institutions on board.

Talking to various delegations from different areas including Bahawalpur, which called on the governor Punjab at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the floods have caused widespread destruction in the country and it will take a long time to rebuild houses, schools, hospitals and roads that have been swept away by the floods.

He said the country is currently going through a crisis, adding that the flood victims should be helped at this time and resettled in their homes.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is national duty of everyone to help the flood victims.

He said that Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the departments of provincial government are rendering valuable services in the relief operation for the flood victims.

He further said the work of various welfare organizations and the business community for the flood victims is also commendable.

The governor Punjab said the Governor House will continue to send ration and relief goods to the flood victims with support from philanthropists and NGOs. He said, as chancellor of public-sector universities, he has mobilised the universities for flood relief campaign, adding that relief goods are also being dispatched to the flood victims from the public and private universities. He said that manpower from universities is also participating in the relief operation in the flood affected areas of South Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Governor Business Punjab Flood Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurio ..

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurious, unregistered drugs

3 minutes ago
 Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage o ..

Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage of defamation of state institut ..

3 minutes ago
 Plastic recycling sector seeks industry status

Plastic recycling sector seeks industry status

3 minutes ago
 Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor lays ..

Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor lays foundation stone of mosque be ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia sends 180 tons of aid to Pakistan's f ..

Saudi Arabia sends 180 tons of aid to Pakistan's flood victims

5 minutes ago
 Father, daughter killed in roof collapse

Father, daughter killed in roof collapse

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.