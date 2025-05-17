PM Shehbaz’s defamation suit against PTI founder adjourned until May 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A sessions court on Saturday adjourned proceedings in Rs. 10 billion defamation suit, filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, until May 24.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yilmaz Ghani conducted proceedings, during which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared via video link and was cross-examined by the PTI founder’s counsel.

Responding to questions during cross-examination, PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the PTI founder had accused him of offering Rs. 10 billion bribe. The PM argued that the allegation amounted to serious defamation and claimed that its impact was more damaging than "millions of pamphlets".

Shehbaz Sharif stated that he was unaware whether the PTI founder later denied the claim in a television interview. He acknowledged that his name was not explicitly mentioned in that particular exchange, but maintained that the overall context of the PTI founder's remarks pointed directly toward him.

Shehbaz Sharif also told the court that, while he had no knowledge of any written or printed material — such as posters or pamphlets — circulated personally by the PTI founder, the televised allegations constituted a serious attack on his reputation.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned proceedings until May 24.

In the defamation suit, the prime minister submitted that the PTI founder had alleged in a tv programme on April 26, 2017, that Rs. 10 billion bribe offer was made to him by Shehbaz Sharif to silence him over the Panama papers case. He stated that the allegations leveled against him were not only false but also defamatory. He added that the PTI founder failed to tender a publicly broadcast apology, despite being served a legal notice in May 2017 for the purpose.

The court was requested to issue a decree for the recovery of Rs. 10 billion as compensation for publication of defamatory content in favour of the plaintiff.