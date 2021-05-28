UrduPoint.com
PM, Shehzad Waseem Discuss Matters Relating To Legislation In Senate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM, Shehzad Waseem discuss matters relating to legislation in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the matters relating to legislation in the Upper House of Parliament as well as the next budget.

Senator Shehzad Waseem appreciated the prime minister for the positive change in economic indicators despite the COVID-19 pandemic due to the government's policies\932

