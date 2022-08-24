PM, Sheikh Khalid reaffirm resolve to further cement bilateral cooperation

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Tuesday reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and investment domains.

During a meeting, the two leaders led their respective sides during the talks. They reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

They also expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in engagement between the two countries.

The prime minister arrived in Doha earlier in the day on an official visit. He was accompanied by senior members of the cabinet, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz underlined the government's keen interest in deepening and diversifying engagement with Qatar in the energy sector, including renewables, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and livestock, and tourism.

The prime minister thanked the Qatari leadership for the care afforded to the Pakistani expatriates in Qatar.

Highlighting Pakistan's rich human resource potential, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he looked forward to working with the Qatari leadership in exploring more opportunities for Pakistanis who could contribute to Qatar's development through their skill and enterprise.

Reviewing the latest developments in Afghanistan, the prime minister underscored the importance of constructive engagement and the need for the international community to scale up its support for the Afghan people in dealing with the twin humanitarian and economic crises.

He lauded Qatar's efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan as well as its humanitarian assistance for the country.

He congratulated Qatar on hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, and wished the people and the Government of Qatar every success in the convening of the world's largest sporting events.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy longstanding fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith and values as well as close bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The two countries also collaborate closely on regional and international issues.