PM Should Be Summoned In Daska Rigging Case: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:51 PM

PM should be summoned in Daska rigging case: Ahsan Iqbal

The PML-N leader claims the government is trying to hide its corruption by changing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rules and laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan should also be summoned in Daska rigging case like he was summoned by the top court in Army Public school massacre, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was trying to hide its corruption by changing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rules and laws. He said the NAB ordinance would be fully opposed during Parliament’s joint session.

He said that Pakistan was facing worst administrative crisis and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce his retirement in the better interest of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal’s reaction came after Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court on a short notice in a case related to APS tragedy that claimed lives of 140 children in December 2014.

The top court gave four week time to the Federal government to submit written reply on the carnage.

