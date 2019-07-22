PM should have also told US community about his incompetent Govt: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should have also told the Pakistani community in United States about incompetent performance of his government

In a statement, the premier said that the country is suffering due to unemployment and business issues.The reaction came after PM Imran addressed Pakistani community in US, saying, "Plunderers of national wealth are desperately seeking NRO, I will not let accountability go."Imran Khan said that the previous rulers would have to return the looted money if they wanted to get rid of jail or go abroad.