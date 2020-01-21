UrduPoint.com
PM Shows Concern For Pakistani Expats In Qatar: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:23 PM

Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had negotiated with Qatari authorities regarding Pakistani diaspora in Qatar as they sent legal hard earned money to their homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had negotiated with Qatari authorities regarding Pakistani diaspora in Qatar as they sent legal hard earned money to their homeland.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated around 93 Pakistanis were imprisoned in Qatari jails on different charges who had gone there to earn livelihood by doing tough jobs, facilitating overseas Pakistanis was always remained at top in PTI's manifesto.

He further mentioned that wheat and flour crises were artificially created by the mill owners and traders to mint money.

" Hoarding of flour and creating fake shortage is considered next to a crime as it is a basic and common food item which always stays in demand," he mentioned.

PPP had ruled Sindh for a last whole decade but could not eliminate poverty and spent nothing on the development of the province after receiving reasonable grant from the federal, rather PPP's leaders blamed Federal government for any emerging crisis of Karachi, he expressed.

Ehsaas programme had initiated shelter homes and food almoneries to facilitate homeless people across the country unprecedentedly,while during PPP and PML-N governments many big Names were enlisted as beneficiaries of BISP, he mentioned.

