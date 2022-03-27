PM shows three & half year performance of PTI govt. to public: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown three and half year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government to public.

People of Pakistan are expressing full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channels.

The PM had also shared challenges being faced by the government, he said.

The FM said that people from all walks of life had given their decision and support to PM Imran Khan.

Voicing serious concerns over suspicious letter received by PM, he said the PTI leadership had shared the threatening letter with establishment.

Commenting on public meeting called by PM Imran Khan in the Federal capital, he said the people had given positive response to the PTI government. We are moving forward in consultation with members of PTI and support of allied partners, he said.