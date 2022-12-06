PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison for public welfare, development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen the mutual cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments for the public welfare and development.

The Sindh chief minister called on the prime minister. During the meeting, they discussed the overall national and political situation of the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed the rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of the province.