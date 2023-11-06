PM, Sindh CM discuss action against smuggling, power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wherein they discussed the ongoing action against smuggling and power theft in the province.

In the meeting, they deliberated over the administrative matters as well as the law and order situation in Sindh.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister of the steps taken by his government for the public welfare.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the Sindh government for progress on the administrative matters, under the leadership of the chief minister.