Open Menu

PM, Sindh CM Discuss Political Situation, Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PM, Sindh CM discuss political situation, development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, they discussed the ongoing Federal government projects in Sindh and public welfare initiative being taken by both Sindh and federal governments.

The Sindh chief minister thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development of Sindh province.

Murad Ali Shah also briefed the prime minister about the progress in the ongoing energy projects in the province, and the law and order situation.

They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Ahsan Iqbal Law And Order Ishaq Dar Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

54 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

56 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan