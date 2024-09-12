PM, Sindh CM discuss political situation, development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, they discussed the ongoing Federal government projects in Sindh and public welfare initiative being taken by both Sindh and federal governments.

The Sindh chief minister thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development of Sindh province.

Murad Ali Shah also briefed the prime minister about the progress in the ongoing energy projects in the province, and the law and order situation.

They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.