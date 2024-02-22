Open Menu

PM, Sindh Governor Discuss Country's Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wherein they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The Sindh governor and MQM leaders lauded the prime minister for the steps taken by his government for the economic stability in the country.

