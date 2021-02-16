UrduPoint.com
PM, Sindh Governor Discuss Senate Elections

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday, the PM Office said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday, the PM Office said.

They discussed matters relating to the upcoming Senate elections.

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was also present in the meeting.

