PM slams opposition for holding rallies amid increasing cases of Covid-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the same opposition who wanted strict lockdown earlier is now playing ‘reckless politics’ with people's safety by holding rallies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed opposition parties for holding rallies amid spike in Coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the tweet of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and said that the same opposition who wanted strict lockdown earlier was now playing ‘reckless politics’ with people's safety by holding rallies.

Imran Khan said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership was defying court orders and holding rallies when Covid-19 cases were increasing.

“The same PDM mbrs who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier now playing reckless politics with people's safety. They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically,” he said.

Earlier, Asad Umar lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership for insisting on holding a rally in Peshawar amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Both parties are showing double standards by holding a rally in Peshawar when country is experiencing second wave of coronavirus,” he said.

The federal minister also shared statistics of Peshawar Covid-19 cases and said positivity rate of coronavirus is 13.39% in Peshawar.

He said:“Opposition is taking revenge from the people of Peshawar who gave the mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by holding rallies amid spike in cases,”.