PM Speech In National Assembly Gave Policy About Pak-US Relations; Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

PM speech in National Assembly gave policy about Pak-US relations; Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in National Assembly was comprehensive and he gave a line about Pakistan's relation with United States.

"The speech of Prime Minister was outstanding and he covered international issues, economy, foreign affairs and future policies. He openly gave a line related to relations with US that soil of Pakistan would not be allowed to be used against Afghans. This is an important policy announced by Imran Khan," the minister said.

He said that statement of Prime Minister is remarkable that we are with US for peace but not with it for any conflict.

More Stories From Pakistan

