PM Spends Time With His Dogs As PDM Holds Rally At Minar-e-Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 hours ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:39 PM

PM spends time with his dogs as PDM holds rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

The pictures of Prime Minister feeding Sheru and Tiger went viral on social media, showing him very calm right at the moment when political environment was getting warm.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan spent time with his pet dogs in Bani Gala—the day Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was planning to hold anti-government rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Prime Minister shared the picture of his dogs.

In the pictures, the PM was seen feeding his pet dogs named Sheru and Tiger at his Islamabad’s residence in Bani Gala.

PDM held power show in Minar-e-Pakistan against PTI government where hundreds of workers and supporters of all 11 parties gathered.

However, Imran Khan was looking calm in his pictures.

