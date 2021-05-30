PM statement on Kashmir stop debate proposing dialogue with India: Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday said the recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir issue has laid to rest the debate proposing dialogue and trade with India.

In a tweet, he said "All narratives eminating from India are aimed at demoralizing Kashmiris.

I assure Kashmiris that Pakistan will do anything in its ambit to help in ending Indian occupation."The prime minister on Sunday while responding to a citizen during a two-hour-long live telephonic session had said: "If Pakistan revives its relations with India [without the former giving Occupied Kashmir its rightful status back] it would be similar to turning our back on the Kashmiris."