PM steadfast in his fight, no one can blackmail him: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was steadfast in his determined in his fight and would not bow down and compromise.

Talking to the media persons here he said that nobody could blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would not compromise with anyone on principles.

The minister said that there was message for deviant members that this is not the era of Chhanga Manga politics.

"People in the society are seeing who is standing with truth and who is standing with falsehood", Farrukh Habib remarked.

He said that those violating the party discipline would have to answerable to the society and they had the opportunity to return from the auction house and come back to their home.

Farrukh Habib said that the Opposition had shown all its cards whereas the government had many cards including trump card.