PM steer country out of bankruptcy, raise Kashmir case before UN forum: Vowda

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday eulogized the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for steering the country out of bankruptcy and raising the case of Kashmiri people and Muslim Ummah before the world highest forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken hard decisions for development and welfare of the common man, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He claimed that present government had managed to control current account deficit, imports and inflation.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's sit-in, he said that so called Azadi March launched by JUI-F chief had further strengthened the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

He lauded the strategy of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, for pushing Pakistan's oldest parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, on back footing.

To a question he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would end the protest march and go home soon.