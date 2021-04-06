PM steer country out of crisis: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country out of crisis and put it back on way towards prosperity. Through wise decision making, the prime minister put the economy on right track which was at the verge of bankruptsy.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Tuesday.

He said that the country was freed from the claws of injustice and added, wrong and distorted economic figures were presented through statements by so called leaders merely to please their political masters.

Shahbaz Gill said that those who had sold Kashmir for the sake of protecting their business interests were busy in blame game today. None of the rulers have so far highlighted the Kashmir issue before the comity of nation, except Prime Minister Imran Khan, he underlined and added that the dream of the incompetents about closing of NAB would never turn into reality.