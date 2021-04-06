UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Steer Country Out Of Crisis: Gill

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

PM steer country out of crisis: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country out of crisis and put it back on way towards prosperity. Through wise decision making, the prime minister put the economy on right track which was at the verge of bankruptsy.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Tuesday.

He said that the country was freed from the claws of injustice and added, wrong and distorted economic figures were presented through statements by so called leaders merely to please their political masters.

Shahbaz Gill said that those who had sold Kashmir for the sake of protecting their business interests were busy in blame game today. None of the rulers have so far highlighted the Kashmir issue before the comity of nation, except Prime Minister Imran Khan, he underlined and added that the dream of the incompetents about closing of NAB would never turn into reality.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 minutes ago

ADJD concludes workshop on ‘Restorative Justice ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

51 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.