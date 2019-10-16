UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Stresses 'avoiding Military Conflict' In Gulf As He Concludes Saudi Visit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

PM stresses 'avoiding military conflict' in Gulf as he concludes Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed "avoiding of military conflict and pursuing constructive engagement of all parties" as he concluded his talks with the leadership of Saudi Arabia on current Gulf situation, PM House said Wednesday.

The statement issued on the conclusion of the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia said, "the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan's readiness to facilitate efforts for de-escalation of tensions and resolution of differences and disputes through peaceful means." Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit held separate meetings with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The visit was part of the Prime Minister's initiative for peace and security in the region.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials.

The Saudi leadership appreciated the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on deescalation of tensions.

"The exchange of views in this regard was comprehensive and constructive. Noting the complexity of the issues and recognising the challenges involved, the two sides agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take the process forward," the statement mentioned.

During the meetings, the Prime Minister underscored that multi-faceted and deep-rooted relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could be further in fields of bilateral trade, energy, investment and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister apprised the Saudi leadership of the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including continuous lockdown, curfew and other communication restrictions for 70 days that had severely impacted the lives of over eight million Kashmiris and seriously imperiled peace and security in the region.

The Saudi leadership reaffirmed its commitment to close ties with Pakistan and reiterated the resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in all fields including trade, energy, security and defence.

"The Saudi support on the just cause of Kashmir was reiterated and the importance of avoiding escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution was stressed," the statement added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would always be shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia.

This was Prime Minister Imran Khan's third visit to the Kingdom during this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Exchange Visit Saudi Jammu Saudi Arabia All Million

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

8 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

8 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

9 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

8 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

8 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.