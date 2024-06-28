Open Menu

PM Stresses Collective Efforts For National Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PM stresses collective efforts for national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) played a vital role in country’s economy and stressed the importance of collective efforts for the national development and prosperity.

Chairing a meeting on the matters related to the FBR, he instructed the hiring of top lawyers to pursue various pending cases of the board in courts and tribunals.

The prime minister instructed that Customs Appellate Tribunals, along with Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals, be established to expedite the resolution of tax-related cases.

He vowed presiding over the weekly review meetings on FBR's ongoing reforms and revenue.

The prime minister also directed to formulate a strategy for giving awards to meritorious officers of the FBR.

During the briefing, it was mentioned that the process of establishing Appellate Tribunals in Inland Revenue had begun.

A transparent written examination will be conducted for appointing judges to these tribunals.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Spokesperson of the Federal Government on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Chairman FBR, and other senior government officials.

