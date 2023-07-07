Open Menu

PM Stresses Comprehensive OIC Response Against Desecration Of Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for a coordinated and comprehensive response strategy by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to generate international awareness about the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and build deterrence against such incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for a coordinated and comprehensive response strategy by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to generate international awareness about the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and build deterrence against such incidents.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said: "I had a useful and detailed telephonic conversation this afternoon with my brother, Ambassador Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about the recurring incidents of public burning of the Holy Quran.""I conveyed Pakistan's strong condemnation of these Islamophobic acts and stressed the need for a coordinated and comprehensive response strategy by the OIC to generate international awareness about the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and build deterrence against such incidents."

