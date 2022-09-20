PM stresses deepening Pak-Spanish ties in security, energy sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the need for deepening the multifaceted Pakistan-Spain relations with a particular emphasis on inter-parliamentary ties as well as security and defence cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the need for deepening the multifaceted Pakistan-Spain relations with a particular emphasis on inter-parliamentary ties as well as security and defence cooperation.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a bilateral meeting between the prime minister and Spanish president Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly wherein the latter also called for bilateral collaboration in the energy sector and people-to-people links.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues. They expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral exchanges and increase in trade and investment.

Both leaders agreed to utilize the existing institutional mechanisms to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations in all areas of common interest.

The prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of the Spanish government in the wake of climate-induced massive floods in Pakistan and thanked for the relief assistance extended by Spain to the affected people.

He shared the details of the devastation caused by the floods to crops, housing, livestock and critical infrastructure.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan being a negligible contributor to global carbon emissions was among the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change.

He hoped that the international community would step up and help mitigate the adverse effects of the floods through active participation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

In the regional context, the prime minister underlined Pakistan's support for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

He added that Afghanistan faced a grave humanitarian situation as well as formidable challenges to its economy.

He stressed that sustained, practical and meaningful engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was essential for ensuring the welfare of the Afghan people and for promoting the shared goals of peace, security and development in the country.

The PM extended an invitation to President Sanchez to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.