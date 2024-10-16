PM stresses enhanced connectivity projects for stronger SCO, economically-integrated prosperous region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday calling a stronger SCO essential to achieve sustainable development, emphasised advancing the shared vision of an economically integrated region and investment in the connectivity projects without looking at them through political prism.

"Pakistan firmly believes, that a stronger, more effective SCO is essential, to achieving sustainable development in our region... Let us not look at such projects, through the narrow, political prism and invest in our collective connectivity capacities, which are crucial to advancing the shared vision of an economically integrated region. Let us work together for a well-integrated and prosperous region that benefits all Member states," the prime minister said in his National Statement at the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here.

The prime minister, who earlier received the participating leaders at the venue before a group photo, said that the SCO collaboration, spanned academic and tourism linkages, poverty alleviation, and the empowerment of women and youth across the SCO region—a reflection, of our determination, to promote prosperity through unity.

The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Trade Minister of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as a Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan endorsed the ongoing SCO reforms, aimed at modernizing the organization, enhancing the resources and capabilities, of the SCO Secretariat and, the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

"But let us not forget, the true essence of the SCO, extends, beyond political alliances and economic partnerships. It is the rich mosaic of our cultures, the diversity of our people, that forms, the heart of this organization," he remarked.

He said that Pakistan remained committed to fostering people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges that bridge divides, cultivate understanding, and deepen cooperation. In unity and with shared purpose, we can build, lasting legacies, and enrich, the future, of all our nations, he added.

He said when Pakistan assumed the SCO CHG chair last year, the country had reaffirmed its commitment to the regional peace, stability, enhanced connectivity, and sustainable socio-economic development as the fundamental, to the SCO’s progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the joint communique of the meeting was a testament to shared commitment, to fostering sustainable, and inclusive economic growth, leveraging enhanced connectivity, and adopting forward-thinking mechanisms for green development.

Highlighting several forward-looking initiatives taken during Pakistan’s Chairmanship, the prime minister mentioned SCO Economic Preference Base, enhanced cooperation between Trade Promotion Organizations, the Creative Economy framework, and the SCO New Economic Dialogue Program.

"These initiatives, chart a promising course, but now, it is imperative, that we shift to tangible actions—through coordinated implementation, —strengthening our cooperation, in the vital sectors of trade and economy.

Coming to Afghanistan, he said the country presented an invaluable opportunity for trade and transit, benefiting all SCO member states.

He said a stable Afghanistan was essential to fully realizing these opportunities and urged the international community to step forward, with urgent humanitarian support, while calling upon the Afghan interim government, to embrace political inclusivity and ensured Afghan soil was not misused for terrorism against its neighbours, by any entity.

He said the investment in regional infrastructure—particularly in the realms of transport and energy—was indispensable, for advancing economic integration.

While supporting all SCO connectivity initiatives, he said Pakistan underscored, the importance of establishing a robust SCO connectivity framework. This framework, should not merely boost regional trade but should also advance, the vision of a connected Eurasia.

"Flagship projects, like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the International, North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) should be expanded, focusing on developing road, rail, and digital infrastructure, that enhances integration and cooperation, across the region," he emphasised.

The prime minister called for SCO countries' efforts to address the issues of poverty, and assured Pakistan's support to provide, the required impetus, to collective efforts, to address the root causes of poverty, and uplift the quality of life for our people.

Highlighting the issue of climate change, he called it an "existential crisis" that transcended borders mentioned the 2022 floods which badly impacted the lives, properties causing economic loss of around $30 billion. He stressed the need for prioritizing environmental cooperation within the SCO, to build resilience and secure, a sustainable future, for generations to come.

He told the gathering of regional leaders that unilateral coercive measures, and protectionist policies, ran contrary to the principles of international law.

"They stifle economic growth, hinder, technological advancements, and exacerbate inequality. Reforming the global financial architecture, and trade regimes is essential, to fostering equitable global development."

Prime Minister Shehbaz also emphasised the participating leaders to encourage their private sectors, to cultivate, an environment, that was conducive to business and investment within the SCO region.

He also commended the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry for its collaborative efforts, with SCO Ministers of External in Islamabad, facilitating, productive dialogues, that strengthen economic ties.

Such initiatives must be nurtured, to deepen economic cooperation, and drive regional prosperity.

He lauded the platforms of SCO Interbank Union and SCO Consortium, of Economic Analytic Think Tanks contributing to respectively address banking challenges and research on economic and trade dynamics.